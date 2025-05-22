Focus Partners Wealth Purchases 7,371 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 185,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 54,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 225.8% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 17,729 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,096,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,060,000 after acquiring an additional 93,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $1,532,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.77. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.04 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

