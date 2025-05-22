Focus Partners Wealth Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 169,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,077,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $83.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.59 and a twelve month high of $95.51.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

