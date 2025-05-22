Focus Partners Wealth Raises Position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 104.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,160 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned 0.06% of Heritage Commerce worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 17,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 562.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Trading Down 2.8%

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71. Heritage Commerce Corp has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $559.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $46.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.89 million. Research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Heritage Commerce from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $42,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,546.24. This trade represents a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robertson Clay Jones, Jr. sold 5,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $50,060.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,628.71. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,747 shares of company stock valued at $107,728. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Heritage Commerce

(Free Report)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

