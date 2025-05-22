Focus Partners Wealth Raises Stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.06% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock opened at $20.12 on Thursday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $24.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.01.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Cuts Dividend

Adams Natural Resources Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

