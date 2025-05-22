Focus Partners Wealth Sells 424 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Focus Partners Wealth reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JQUA. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,224,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,102,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,404,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,686,000 after acquiring an additional 612,953 shares during the last quarter. Strategent Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $17,942,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $17,135,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $58.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day moving average of $57.70. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $60.79.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

