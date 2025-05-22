Focus Partners Wealth Sells 630 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Focus Partners Wealth reduced its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,998,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,833,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,517,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $846,656,000 after acquiring an additional 368,979 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,260,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,362,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

MTSI stock opened at $121.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.39 and its 200-day moving average is $121.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.36. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $152.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $235.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $37,074,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,377,764 shares in the company, valued at $541,004,075.12. This represents a 6.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $586,308.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,850.81. This represents a 13.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,111 shares of company stock worth $38,887,350 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

