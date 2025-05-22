Focus Partners Wealth Takes Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVSC. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 16,790.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVSC opened at $48.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.43. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.11. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $60.28.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

