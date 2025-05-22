Focus Partners Wealth Takes Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Monday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

NetEase Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTES opened at $120.53 on Thursday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.85 and a 52-week high of $123.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.92. The company has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.66.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.16 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 22.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 38.85%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

