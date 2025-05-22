Focus Partners Wealth Takes Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XME. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of XME stock opened at $58.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.52. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $45.89 and a 12 month high of $70.49.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.