Focus Partners Wealth Trims Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Focus Partners Wealth cut its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Mplx were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 24.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of MPLX opened at $50.72 on Thursday. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.49. The stock has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.9565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

View Our Latest Report on Mplx

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mplx news, VP Shawn M. Lyon bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.75 per share, with a total value of $211,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,522.25. This trade represents a 18.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mplx Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.