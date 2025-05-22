Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 5,297.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708,857 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care were worth $16,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $983,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,215,000. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Performance

Shares of FMS opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $30.46.

Fresenius Medical Care Increases Dividend

Fresenius Medical Care ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 6.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7871 per share. This is an increase from Fresenius Medical Care’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Fresenius Medical Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FMS. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

