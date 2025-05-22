FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Position Lifted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $17,608,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,421,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,469,000 after buying an additional 673,420 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,173,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,499,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2,029.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 303,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 289,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 2.4%

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.87 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.27%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 134.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. B. Riley started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

See Also

