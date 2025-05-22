GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Stake Reduced by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,969 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GeoPark were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of GeoPark by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in GeoPark by 392.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Puff Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GeoPark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Trading Down 2.7%

GeoPark stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. GeoPark Limited has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

GeoPark Dividend Announcement

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). GeoPark had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 57.93%. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GeoPark Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. GeoPark’s payout ratio is currently 38.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 27th.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.

