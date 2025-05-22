Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF stock opened at $62.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.13. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $66.27.

About Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GINN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.