Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 164 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,433,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,325,000 after buying an additional 1,082,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,051,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,819,000 after buying an additional 208,127 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,999,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $968,326,000 after buying an additional 446,544 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $635,202,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,573,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $611,682,000 after buying an additional 632,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $79.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day moving average is $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 105.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.11.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,801.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,301.68. The trade was a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

