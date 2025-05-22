Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at $1,275,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at $1,527,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,331,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after buying an additional 104,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,440,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,367,000 after buying an additional 956,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 1,091.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 432,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 396,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 76,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $399,127.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,010,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,035.29. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 71,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $314,997.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,640,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,236,801.18. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,626 shares of company stock worth $1,063,794 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QS shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group cut QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

QuantumScape Trading Down 1.9%

QuantumScape stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.07 and a quick ratio of 14.07. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 4.38.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

