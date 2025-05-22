Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 89.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,262 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,424 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Tobam acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

IAMGOLD stock opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $457.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IAG shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $8.40 to $9.20 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised shares of IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.74.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Read More

