Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,810 Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 2,688.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 843.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Stock Down 2.8%

CLB opened at $11.13 on Thursday. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $25.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $521.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $123.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

