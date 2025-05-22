Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,479 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 19.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $4.20 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Clover Health Investments Stock Down 4.6%

CLOV opened at $3.52 on Thursday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $4.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.99.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $462.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clover Health Investments

In other Clover Health Investments news, Director Carladenise Armbrister Edwards sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $722,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 273,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,349.47. This represents a 42.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karen Soares sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,299,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,719.40. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 327,500 shares of company stock worth $1,197,500. Insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

About Clover Health Investments

(Free Report)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.