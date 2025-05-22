Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glendon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,318,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,729,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,272,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,780,000 after buying an additional 350,808 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after buying an additional 153,511 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 446,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after buying an additional 162,975 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 316,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after buying an additional 66,495 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur purchased 700 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.12 per share, with a total value of $32,284.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 38,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,940.64. The trade was a 1.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emanuel R. Pearlman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $87,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,200. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -108.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $51.81.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.48). Diebold Nixdorf had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $841.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.95 million. Research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DBD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. CJS Securities raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

