Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PI. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000.
Impinj Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $117.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 86.41 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.13. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.85 and a fifty-two week high of $239.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Impinj from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Impinj from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Impinj from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Impinj from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.38.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Impinj
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,666 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $263,427.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 71,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,103,055.66. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 8,334 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $823,232.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,975,627.28. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,290 over the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Impinj Profile
Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Impinj
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- $30B AI Opportunity: Will It Power Meta’s Next Surge?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Microsoft Could Rally as EU Antitrust Case Nears Resolution
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Intel Refocuses: NEX Sale and Foundry Pivot Signal New Era
Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.