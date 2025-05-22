Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PI. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $117.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 86.41 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.13. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.85 and a fifty-two week high of $239.88.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.73 million. Impinj had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Impinj from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Impinj from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Impinj from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Impinj from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.38.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,666 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $263,427.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 71,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,103,055.66. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 8,334 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $823,232.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,975,627.28. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,290 over the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

