Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in National Vision by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in National Vision by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in National Vision by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in National Vision by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,375. The trade was a 50.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

National Vision stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.25, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $510.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.30 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

