Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 74.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,901 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lingotto Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,543,000. GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in Oscar Health by 1,545.3% during the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 345,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 324,798 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Oscar Health by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 172,706 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,672,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oscar Health by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,654,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,241,000 after purchasing an additional 54,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

Insider Transactions at Oscar Health

In related news, Director Elbert O. Jr. Robinson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $410,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,932.16. This trade represents a 27.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Price Performance

Oscar Health stock opened at $14.88 on Thursday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -743.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Oscar Health Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

