Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 729.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 562.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPH opened at $30.21 on Thursday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $47.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $720.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 120,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $3,626,653.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,929,164.95. The trade was a 16.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

