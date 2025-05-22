Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,149 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 137.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 302,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 175,118 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 310,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 153,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 17,791,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVAX opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 12.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $68.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

