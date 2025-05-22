Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $105,000 Stake in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Matterport were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Matterport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Matterport stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15. Matterport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 157.21%. The firm had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

