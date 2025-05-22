Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $168,000 Stock Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,987 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KOS. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Kosmos Energy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kosmos Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.93.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

KOS opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $786.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $290.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

