Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $205,000 Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 81.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,351 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in MSA Safety by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSA shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 target price on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.80.

MSA Safety Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of MSA opened at $157.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $127.86 and a 12 month high of $200.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.54.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $421.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.60 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $4,839,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,710,889.32. This trade represents a 45.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $114,003.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,007. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

