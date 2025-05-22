Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $236,000 Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRT. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 592.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $93.88 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $80.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.98.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 126.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Federal Realty Investment Trust

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.