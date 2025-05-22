Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $213,000 in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,197,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 601,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 27,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $4,037,621.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,118 shares in the company, valued at $11,835,927.38. This trade represents a 25.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total value of $66,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,898,114.23. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,239 shares of company stock worth $11,168,801. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $150.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.23. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.87 and a 12-month high of $155.00.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $404.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.27 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

