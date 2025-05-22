Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $43,000 in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,774,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after buying an additional 521,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,345,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after buying an additional 240,224 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after buying an additional 46,325 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,517,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 976,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 143,487 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a market cap of $190.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.42. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $5.08.

OraSure Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 24th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 15.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Manner Carrie Eglinton acquired 78,625 shares of OraSure Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $247,668.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,259,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,941.60. This trade represents a 6.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth J. Mcgrath acquired 64,000 shares of OraSure Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 371,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,690.95. This trade represents a 20.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 190,284 shares of company stock valued at $600,348. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

