Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,981 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,002,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,545,000 after acquiring an additional 28,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $61,730.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,318.26. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES opened at $64.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.83. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

