Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $828,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,764,000 after purchasing an additional 73,368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,180,000 after purchasing an additional 916,898 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,268,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,300,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $191,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $170.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.46 and a 200-day moving average of $163.96. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $135.47 and a 52 week high of $179.99.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Partners set a $195.00 target price on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total transaction of $91,138.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,140.91. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $153,579.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,127.84. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,985 shares of company stock worth $9,147,802. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

