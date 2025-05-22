Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,403 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 785.0% during the fourth quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 17,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,657,000 after buying an additional 15,700,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,444,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after buying an additional 4,541,359 shares during the period. Bracebridge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC now owns 8,854,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,340,000 after buying an additional 2,322,337 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 12,192,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,383,000 after buying an additional 2,192,050 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 331.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 2,539,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 1,950,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Price Performance

NYSE ATUS opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATUS shares. Barclays upped their price target on Altice USA from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James raised Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Altice USA from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

