Gotham Asset Management LLC Makes New $127,000 Investment in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Talos Energy by 787.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Talos Energy by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Talos Energy by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TALO. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Talos Energy from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Stephens reduced their price target on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Talos Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Talos Energy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TALO stock opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31. Talos Energy Inc. has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

