Gotham Asset Management LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paramount Group by 806.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Paramount Group by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PGRE shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Paramount Group Stock Up 2.0%

Paramount Group stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61. Paramount Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $5.78.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.79 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Paramount Group

In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 751,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,019.80. This represents a 1.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

