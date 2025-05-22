Gotham Asset Management LLC Makes New $76,000 Investment in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 25,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 87,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 19,908 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on LAC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Friday, May 16th. National Bank Financial cut Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. National Bankshares cut Lithium Americas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Shares of LAC stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $600.29 million, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

