Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,863 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Barclays PLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,080 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 49,723 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 527,533.3% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 15,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 15,826 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLMN. Bank of America cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Patrick M. Hafner sold 9,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $79,497.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $7.62 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.17 million, a P/E ratio of -69.27 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 62.18%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,000.00%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

