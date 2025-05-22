Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 467.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 67,729 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 15,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 317.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 40,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after buying an additional 52,682 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SSTK shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shutterstock Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $631.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $242.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.44 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.10%.

Shutterstock Profile

(Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.