Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 26.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.64 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

SSRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of SSR Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SSR Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cormark upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $12.10 to $12.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

