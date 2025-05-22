Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,832 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STKL. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,782,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after purchasing an additional 589,485 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 1,015.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 587,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 535,034 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,840,000 after purchasing an additional 411,567 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 367,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,731,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 192,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

SunOpta Trading Down 3.8%

NASDAQ STKL opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $706.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.39 and a beta of 1.50. SunOpta Inc. has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.44.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $201.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.09 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.92%. Equities analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Bryan P. Clark sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $45,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,758. This represents a 23.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

Featured Articles

