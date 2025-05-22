Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 12,345 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,345 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 16,458 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth $678,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 136,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 85,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Price Performance

CXW opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.49 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

CXW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,012,020.98. This trade represents a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lucibeth Mayberry sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $1,611,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,375.68. This represents a 26.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

See Also

