Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 16,143 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,143 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 351.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 113,296 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 4,732.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,499,000 after purchasing an additional 34,338 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on FormFactor from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on FormFactor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.71.

FormFactor Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of FORM opened at $31.44 on Thursday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $63.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $36.19.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. FormFactor’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $112,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,533,716. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

