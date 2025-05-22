Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 2,556 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $1,068,000. Aspiring Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of ACHR stock opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 3.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27. Archer Aviation Inc. has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $13.92.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Archer Aviation

In related news, CFO Priya Gupta sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $171,597.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,010.96. This represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 99,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $764,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,131,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,712,111.10. This represents a 8.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 705,844 shares of company stock worth $6,583,103 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

