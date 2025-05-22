Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 40,436 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,436 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $370,371,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 491,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 171,420 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,583,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,652,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The company has a market cap of $175.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $390.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.45 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at The Hain Celestial Group

In related news, Director Dawn M. Zier bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 288,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,166.40. This trade represents a 226.68% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Celeste A. Clark bought 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $148,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,570. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Read More

