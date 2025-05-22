Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 5,508 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,508 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $102.93 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $85.93 and a one year high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 71.68%.

In related news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,683.44. The trade was a 51.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.77.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

