Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 59,575 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,575 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 1,278.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 707,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 656,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,200,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,039 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $3.50 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.92.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CYH stock opened at $3.96 on Thursday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.