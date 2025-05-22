Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 63,575 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 98.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,272 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 63,575 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 67,484 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $45,670,000. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,805 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 940,582 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $154,096,000 after purchasing an additional 253,604 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.09.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $136.31 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 24.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 120,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,214,835.05. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank D. Tsuru purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.51 per share, with a total value of $313,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,802.30. This trade represents a 53.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

