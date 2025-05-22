Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 6,363 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNIT. Raymond James raised shares of Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.30 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $293.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.39 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

