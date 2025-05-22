Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 7,646 Shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,646 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rumble were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rumble by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,972,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,723,000 after purchasing an additional 229,294 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Rumble by 9,234.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,351,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rumble by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Rumble by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 638,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rumble by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares during the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush set a $8.00 target price on Rumble and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUM opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.69. Rumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $30.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.74 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 62.75% and a negative net margin of 152.81%. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rumble Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

